A search is underway for another missing man in Horry County, police say

A search is underway for a second missing man in Horry County who hasn’t been heard from in weeks.

Parker Caldrain, 43, was reported missing on Jan. 23, the Horry County Police Department said in a Monday Facebook post. He was last heard from on Jan. 11.

Caldrain is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and has brown hair and eyes.

Authorities are also looking for 61-year-old Ralph Whitehead. Police said he was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and black pants. on Friday.

Anyone with information on either of the men should call the police tip line at 843-915-8477 or dispatch at 843-248-1520.