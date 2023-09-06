Search underway in Burke County for man accused of shooting, carjacking mail carrier in western NC

A manhunt is underway in Burke County for a man accused of shooting a mail carrier and stealing her vehicle.

It happened in Madison County earlier on Tuesday and involved a chase along Interstate 40 that ended along Williams Road, just south of Morganton.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty was at the search area. He heard from neighbors that they had been told to stay in their homes.

There were deputies, federal marshals, and ATF agents in the area. The Burke County sheriff’s office told Faherty the suspect is wanted for a felonious assault in Madison County.

Other law enforcement agencies have confirmed to Channel 9 that the assault involved the carjacking and shooting of a mail carrier.

The suspect is wearing a dark blue sweatshirt and pants. Neighbors are asked to call 911 if they see him.

