Search underway for Charlotte man who went missing from McAlpine Creek park

A 48-year-old man is missing after he told his family he was going for a hike in a popular Charlotte park on Friday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday.

Matt Sullivan was last seen, according to police, around 1:45 p.m., Friday at McAlpine Creek Park, an expansive park and greenway area off Monroe Road and Independence Boulevard in east Charlotte. Sullivan was reported missing after not coming home though he’d told his family he’d be back in a few hours, authorities said.

Sullivan is white, 6-feet-2-inches tall and weighs 220 to 225 pounds, police said. He has brown hair and blue eyes, a beard and mustache and is believed to be wearing teal shorts, according to CMPD.

Anyone who knows of Sullivan’s whereabouts should immediately call 911, police said.

On Facebook, Sullivan’s friends encouraged others to walk a trail in the park to help in the search. The 114-acre Mecklenburg County park has hiking and bike trails, a lake and fishing pier, soccer fields and a dog park.

Missing people in Charlotte

Each year, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Missing Persons Unit receives more than 3,500 missing persons reports, according to the CMPD website.

About 70% of those reported missing are between 13 and 17 years old, police said.

Of all persons reported missing in the city, “on the average in any given year, less than 10 reports truly involve foul play,” according to the website.

The unit has five police detectives, an investigative technician and a supervisor.

Police on Saturday also reported another missing-person case.

According to CMPD, 76-year-old Charles “Chick” Anderson was last seen on Friday at his family’s home in the 5800 block of Ryder Avenue, which is in east Charlotte. Police have not indicated any connection between the two men or their disappearances.

Anderson was last seen driving his white 2017 gray Dodge Caravan with Florida license plate JBV-B67, and his destination might be Florida, police said.

Anderson has been diagnosed with dementia, and police issued a Silver Alert. Anyone who knows of Anderson’s whereabouts also should call 911, police said.