Search underway for driver who crashed into Jimmy John’s restaurant, Columbia police say

A search is underway after a man crashed a car into a Jimmy John’s restaurant Sunday morning, the Columbia Police Department said.

The collision happened at the Jimmy John’s at 5910 Garners Ferry Road, police said. That’s a popular shopping district near Interstate 77 which is densely packed with retail businesses and restaurants.

No injuries were reported in the wreck at the sandwich shop, according to police.

Soon after smashing into the restaurant the man backed the vehicle out of the store and left the scene, police said.

Columbia police are searching for a driver who crashed into a restaurant.

There was no word if the crash was considered an accident or intentional.

Information about a description of the vehicle, and the man driving, was not available.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Columbia police are searching for a driver who crashed into a restaurant.