Search underway for driver who may have jumped into Merrimack River in Lowell following police chase

A van driver who led police on a chase early Wednesday morning may have jumped into the Merrimack River in Lowell in an attempt to evade capture, authorities said.

Officers in Wilmington tried to stop the van shortly before 1 a.m. but the driver refused to pull over and fled, prompting a pursuit, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver ultimately stopped near the Tsongas Arena and fled on foot in the direction of the river.

State troopers, Lowell police, and Wilmington police are currently searching the water and the surrounding areas for the suspect.

It’s not clear what led up to the initial attempt to stop the van.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW