Search underway in Elmer area for Rapides Parish Sheriff's escaped inmate

Three people have been arrested as the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office searches an area around Elmer for a work release inmate who escaped Tuesday.

Daniel Lee Burns, 39, was working Tuesday at the Tioga substation left the crew to get tool for people working inside the building around 3:30 p.m. Deputies who went to look for him found he was missing, reads a news release.

Investigators believed Burns might have been picked up by someone, and tracked down two people to a home on Kent Avenue in Alexandria. Just after midnight Wednesday, a man and a woman were arrested at the house and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center #1 on drug, weapons and other charges.

Both remain in jail on Wednesday.

Burns was found at a home in the 6300 block of La. Highway 112 in Elmer Wednesday, but he ran into some woods. A search is underway with deputies, detectives and dogs.

Another Alexandria woman was arrested at the site, booked into jail on criminal conspiracy and accessory after the fact charges.

A search is underway for Burns, who ran into nearby woods. He has brown hair and eyes, stands 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds.

Burns, who has "numerous" burglary convictions, was serving time on a parole violation for one of those convictions, reads the release. He also has formal and pending charges against him in the 9th Judicial District Court, according to online records.

Anyone with information on Burns is asked to call the sheriff's office at 318-47306700, Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867 or local law enforcement.

