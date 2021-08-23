Search underway for Fort Peck Tribes citizen missing in San Francisco since July

There’s not a day that goes by that 18-year-old Kileigh Reddog isn’t in touch with Annita Lucchesi - her advocate and surrogate big sister.

“Some days she calls just to say good morning,” Annita told Dateline. “Other times, she’ll say, ‘Hi, Annita. How are you? I love you.’ And then she’ll go about her day.”

Sometimes she calls several times a day. If they aren’t in touch on the phone, Rileigh is always reachable on social media.

But this Tuesday marks a month since Annita, or anyone else, has spoken or seen Kileigh, and they are worried for her safety.

Kileigh is a citizen of the Fort Peck Tribes near Poplar, Montana, but has been living in San Francisco for most of this year. Annita told Dateline they spoke on the phone on July 24, 2021. Kileigh posted to Facebook on July 29.

But then she went silent.

“It’s very unlike her to go a day without talking to me - or the other advocate she’s close with,” Annita said. “So for her to go silent for a month… we’re very worried.”

Calls to Kileigh’s phone go straight to voicemail and messages on Facebook are left unread.

“It doesn’t make sense,” Annita said. “She’s resourceful and resilient and always finds a way to charge her phone.”

Annita, who serves as Executive Director of Sovereign Bodies Institute, was connected with Kileigh through the program, which conducts research to end gender and sexual violence against Indigenous people.

“She’s a survivor of a lot of the same stuff I went through,” Annita said. “She’s tough, but she’s sweet and loving - with this beautiful smile.”

Annita is a survivor of domestic and sexual violence, as well as trafficking. She has served as an advocate and expert in work with tribal, federal, and state efforts to better address the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women.

Annita added that not only has she become an advocate for Kileigh, but she’s become like a big sister, as well.

“I know what that trauma feels like and I know what it’s like trying to get out of a dark place,” Annita said. “But she’s so positive - and even though she’s lived such a hard life, she’s never let that make her ugly. She sees the brighter side.”

Story continues

Annita told Dateline that she has information that Kileigh was last known to be hanging around with an older man, and added that she has reason to believe she is a victim of crime.

On August 2, Annita filed a missing persons report with the San Francisco Police Department - Mission Station. She said officers checked area hospitals and jails, but found no sign of Kileigh.

Officer Robert Rueca confirmed to Dateline that Kileigh’s disappearance is an active missing persons case and is being investigated. He added that foul play is not suspected at this time, but said that anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts should call police.

“We hope that we’re worried for nothing and that she’s perfectly fine,” Annita said. “But I fear the worst. I’m hoping she’s able to find a way to call us, and let us know she’s OK.”

Kileigh is described as being 5’0” tall, weighing about 90 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Kileigh’s whereabouts is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.