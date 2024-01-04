Search underway for gunman after man is shot, SC sheriff’s office says

A search is underway after a man was shot Wednesday in the Midlands, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened sometime between 10-11 a.m., but wasn’t reported to law enforcement until after 5:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said in a news release. There was no word about why there was a delay in reporting the shooting.

The man was shot in the leg, according to the release. The sheriff’s office said his injury is not considered to be life threatening, and he is receiving treatment. Further information on his condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire that happened near U.S. 601 in the Lugoff area, according to the release.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s office, which continues to investigate.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting was not a random incident, and it does not “feel the public is in any danger.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-425-1512 or 803-424-4000; CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.