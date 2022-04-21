Search underway for hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a woman in Long Beach

Long Beach police are searching for a motorist who fatally struck a woman, abandoned the damaged vehicle and fled the scene.

The collision occurred near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Harbor Avenue around 11:35 p.m., according to Brandon Fahey, a police department spokesman.

Police arriving on the scene discovered the female victim, who was later declared dead at the scene, Fahey said

The suspected vehicle was found abandoned several blocks away on Santa Fe Avenue.

There were no details immediately available on the suspect, who remains at large. The investigation is ongoing.

A fatal hit-and-run is a felony in the state of California and the driver, if convicted, could be sentenced to up to four years in prison.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.