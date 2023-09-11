Search underway for man accused in Alexandria shooting

A person was left in critical condition after a Sunday afternoon shooting, and an Alexandria man is wanted, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies went to the 400 block of Browns Bend Road in Alexandria around 5:30 p.m. for a report about a person being shot, reads a news release.

The victim was taken to a hospital by Acadian Ambulance while a search began for the shooter, it reads.

Later Sunday night, the sheriff's office identified the suspect as 43-year-old Richard Scott Dauzart. He is wanted on a warrant for attempted second-degree murder.

The release states Dauzart should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Anyone with information about Dauzart is asked to call the sheriff's office at 318-473-6700 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

