Search underway for man accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old

Oct. 14—Police are looking for a murder suspect after a 25-year-old man was found shot Thursday night in the backyard of a Gainesville home.

Police said Cristian Jimenez was found around 9:30 p.m. in the backyard of a Catalina Drive residence.

Jimenez died after being transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

Investigators have obtained a felony murder warrant for Armando Alanis Escamilla, 55, who knew Jimenez. The exact motive is unknown, police said.

Escamilla fled the scene before police arrived.

Escamilla is 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department. Tips can be submitted at gainesville.org/659/Submit-a-Tip.