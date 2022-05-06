Search underway after man killed in Orlando shooting

A search is underway after a man was shot and killed in Orlando.

Just before 10 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to a home on King Cole Boulevard near Willie Mays Park after reports that shots had been fired.

When officers got to the home, they found a man in his 30s dead. Eyewitness News spoke to people who say they are family of the victim and told us that he was 27.

The shooter is still on the run this morning.

Police said they are aware of a person of interest in the case.

They said that person left the scene and has not been identified. Police said they’re unsure what that person’s involvement was, if any.

No information on a possible suspect has been released.

