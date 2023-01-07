Search underway for man who shot Scottsdale police officer in downtown Phoenix

A police search was underway Friday night for a man who shot a police officer, with the area near West Roosevelt Street in Phoenix on lockdown.

According to Phoenix police officers at the scene, a Scottsdale officer was serving a warrant in downtown Phoenix when he was shot. Scottsdale Police Department confirmed in a tweet at about 8 p.m. that an officer was injured in a shooting and was hospitalized.

Scottsdale Police Officer injured in shooting tonight in downtown Phoenix and being transported to a local hospital. The scene is still active. PIO enroute. — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) January 7, 2023

According to officers at the scene, the shooter escaped and remained at large at 8:30 p.m.

Police blocked off First Avenue through Third Avenue on Roosevelt Street.

This is a developing story; return to azcentral for updates.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Search underway for assailant after Scottsdale officer shot in Phoenix