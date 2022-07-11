Search underway for man suspected of firing shots in fight outside 45th Street businesses

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY – Multiple shots fired during a fight between two men outside a 45th Street barber shop led to the lockdown of Gifford Middle School and the ongoing search for the man suspected of firing the weapon Monday, a sheriff’s office official said.

Security was temporarily increased at the school shortly after 10:30 a.m. following the gunfire outside the businesses just west of the school off 30th Avenue and 45th Street, said an Indian River County Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

Lt. Joe Abollo said there were no injuries and that deputies were still looking for one of the men involved in the fight.

Other news: Vero Beach breaks 1995 heat record; Heat index of mid-90s feels like 100 to 107 degrees

A Fort Pierce 19-year-old was shot multiple times by IRCSO deputies. His mother wants answers

Sebastian woman, 93, died from heart disease. Daughter hid body to collect benefits, police say

Multiple shots fired in a fight between two men outside a barber shop in the 2900 block of 45th Street along with a search for the person suspected firing the weapon led to the temporary lockdown of Gifford Middle School around 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, according to Sheriff's Office officials.

“We have reason to believe we know who it is,” said Abollo.

He said they were not disclosing information about the person who is the target of their search.

The altercation began inside a barber shop in the 2900 block of 45th Street and escalated outside where “multiple shots” were fired from an undisclosed weapon, he said.

By Monday evening, the lockdown status had been lifted at the middle school, which was not in regular session at the time of the gunfire.

The barber shop is also in the same location as a food mart, but Abollo said he was unsure of any property damage from the gunfire.

A School District of Indian River County spokesperson could not be reached Monday evening.

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Corey on Twitter @coreyarwood, or reach him by phone at 772-978-2246.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Search underway for man suspected of firing shots in fight near Gifford Middle School