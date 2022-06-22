Search underway for man who vanished while swimming with children in Marion County

Marion County deputies are searching for a man who went missing while swimming in Lake Weir.

WATCH: Ex-Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum indicted on 21 counts, including fraud & conspiracy

Deputies said they were called to the lake around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a boat that was drifting.

Deputies said three children and a man were on the boat in the middle of the lake, when two of the children went swimming with the adult.

Photos: Search underway for man who vanished while swimming with children

The boat later drifted away from the swimmers and one of the children swam to the boat to pick up the other child and the man who was still in the water, deputies said.

READ: Parade of planets: Here’s when to see 5 planets line up in the sky

Officials said that when the child returned to the swimming area with the boat, the man was gone.

Deputies are treating this as a possible drowning and search teams are looking for the man.

WATCH: Orlando production company evicted after 2-year battle with landlord

An increased law enforcement presence is in the area and deputies are asking the public to avoid the area.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, and click here to watch the latest news on your Smart TV.