Search underway for Midlands man wanted on attempted murder charge, SC police say

The search for a man who fired multiple shots at a Midlands home continues, the Sumter Police Department said.

J’Fon S’Mordrick Nike Richardson, a 25-year-old Sumter resident, is wanted on several charges, including attempted murder, police said Wednesday in a news release.

The shooting happened on March 5 at a home on Charlotte Avenue, according to the release.

At about 2 a.m., officers were responding to a call about a fight happening at the home, police said. That’s when the officers learned about the shooting and Richardson was identified as the gunman, according to the release.

Multiple shots were fired toward individuals at the home, but no one was hurt by gunfire, police said. The house and some vehicles were damaged when hit by bullets, according to the release.

There was no word on a motive for the shooting, or if Richardson had any prior connection to the home and its occupants.

Information about the other charges Richardson is facing was not available, but police said an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who sees Richardson, or knows where he can be found, is asked to call police at 803-436-2700, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

Sumter County court records show Richardson has been found guilty of traffic offenses (speeding, more than 25 mph over the limit in addition to driving under suspension) but has not been charged with a violent crime in the past.