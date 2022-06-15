Search underway at Mine Hill beach for two men believed to have drowned

Police and dive teams were on Sunset Lake near Mine Hill Beach Tuesday evening searching for two men believed to have drowned.

County authorities gave preliminary confirmation of the drownings as the search continued at 7 p.m. Mine Hill Mayor Sam Morris said he could not confirm the drownings, but that responders were staging their search and rescue efforts at Mine Hill Beach, a municipal facility on the lake that borders several towns.

"They are definitely missing and they are searching for them now," Morris said.

Morris said the two men were believed to have entered the water "on the Roxbury side" near a spillway where the lake crosses into Roxbury and Randolph.

"The State Police had a helicopter here earlier really low over the water, trying to see anything," Morris said.

At 7:30 p.m., dive teams from Boonton, Parsippany, Wallington and Lyndhurst were on the lake conducting searches.

County authorities said the men were of Spanish descent and there were witnesses at the scene.

