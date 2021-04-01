Search underway for missing 15-year-old who was last seen in Columbia, deputies say

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager.

Azirus Williams was reported missing Thursday.

The 15-year-old with a medical condition was last seen leaving a family member’s home on Cloister Place on Sunday afternoon, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s in Columbia, near the intersection of Zimalcrest Drive and Broad River Road.

Williams had been using his cell phone until Tuesday night, according to the release.

Information on Williams’ medical condition was not made available.

The sheriff’s department described Williams as about 5-foot-6 and 160 pounds, with black hair with short dreads on the top and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt and black pants, according to the release.

There was no word if Williams was considered a runaway, or if he was alone the last time he was seen.

Anyone who has seen Williams, or has information on where he might be, is asked to call 911, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

Williams was reported missing about an hour after the sheriff’s department asked for help finding Kaleel McCain — a 16-year-old from Columbia who has been missing since Wednesday.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.