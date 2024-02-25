Search underway for missing 31-year-old man

CHICAGO — A search is underway on Saturday for a man who police say has been missing since Thursday.

Chicago police say 31-year-old Alfonso Flores was last seen leaving his home just after noon on Thursday and has not been heard from since Thursday.

Police did not provide details on what part of the city the missing man was last seen.

LATEST CASES: Missing people in Chicagoland

According to police, Flores has not contacted his family since his disappearance, which they describe as unusual behavior.

Police say Flores, who has black hair and brown eyes, stands 5-foot-7 and weighs around 170 pounds. He also has a tattoo on his right forearm.

In a photograph provided by Chicago police, Flores is seen with facial hair, however, it is unclear if he had any at the time of his disappearance.

Police say the missing man was last spotted wearing a dark gray jacket, blue jeans, and dark gray shoes.

Read more: Latest Chicago news headlines

Officers notified the public about the man’s disappearance in a news release on Saturday evening.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 31-year-old Alfonso Flores is asked to contact CPD Area Five Detectives at 312-746-6554 or dial 911.

Those with information that could help authorities in their search can also leave a tip for police at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.