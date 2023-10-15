Search underway for missing Bradenville woman

Oct. 14—Pennsylvania state police troopers are conducting a search Saturday afternoon for a missing Bradenville woman.

Police said Georgetta Marshall, 63, is believed to have left her residence on Route 982 in Derry Township on foot and has not returned home. She was last seen on Friday at about 7:30 p.m. and may be without her prescribed medications, according to police.

Police said Marshall is a white, non Hispanic woman who is 5feet, 6inches tall and about 125 pounds with blue eyes and gray shoulder length hair.

Police said she was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black hooded sweatshirt with the word "pink" in silver lettering on the back. Police said Marshall also wore silver beads on both arms and no shoes.

Officers from the state police Troop A Kiski Valley barracks, along with members of the Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department Bloodhound Team and other agencies are conducting the search.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is asked to immediately contact 911.

