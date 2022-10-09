Search underway for missing children, Richland County Sheriff’s Department says

A search is underway for two missing Columbia children, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

Kobe Jackson, 11, and Rodrigo Nunez, 12, were reported missing Saturday by the sheriff’s department. The boys went missing early Saturday morning, according to the sheriff’s department.

The sheriff’s department said Kobe and Rodrigo aren’t related but are believed to be together.

They left their neighboring homes around the same time, according to the sheriff’s department. Kobe is missing from Wynette Way and Rodrigo is missing from Fore Avenue, two parallel streets in northeast Columbia that are separated by less than a quarter mile.

There was no word if Kobe and Rodrigo were considered runaways, or if anyone else was with them when they were last seen. The sheriff’s department did not say if foul play was suspected in Kobe and Rodrigo’s disappearances.

Anyone who has seen Kobe and Rodrigo, or has information about them, is asked to call 911, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.