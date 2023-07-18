Search underway for missing New Jersey geocacher in woods outside Alexandria

A search is underway outside Alexandria for Robert Owens Jr., a 58-year-old New Jersey man whose car was found off Messina Road outside Alexandria. A missing persons report was filed about him with the Millville (New Jersey) Police Department, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office.

The office's Special Operations Group, along with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the U.S. Forest Service, is searching for Robert Owens Jr., 58, of Millville, New Jersey, which is about 45 miles south of Philadelphia.

A news release says Owens is a geocacher, someone who uses global positioning or other navigational techniques to find items hidden by other enthusiasts.

His vehicle was found off Messina Road by deputies, with the help of another geocacher, reads the release. The search is being conducted in that area of that road, which stretches between La. Highway 28 West and Twin Bridges Road.

Most of the road winds through the Kisatchie National Forest, and that portion is not paved. The car was found two miles past the paved portion of the road, according to Chief of Staff Tommy Carnline.

" A computer check of the vehicle indicated Owens was reported missing on July 17th, 2023," reads the release.

Owens was reported missing to the Millville Police Department, said Carnline.

Owens is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Owens is asked to call the sheriff's office at 318-473-6700, Detective Tamiko Paulk at 319-473-6727 or their local law enforcement.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Search underway for missing New Jersey man in Louisiana woods