Search underway for missing man, Jonathan Morris II of Bridgeton

BRIDGETON - Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing Bridgeton man.

Jonathan J. Morris II, 23, was last seen in the early hours of Friday in the Bridgeton area, according to New Jersey State Police.

Morris' vehicle was later found in Hopewell.

Jonathan Morris II of Bridgeton

Morris is a Black man, 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes,

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police Detective Jacob Schor or Detective Sergeant George Auge at the Bridgeton station at 856-451-0101.

