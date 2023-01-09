Search underway for missing Pennsylvania mom who failed to pick up her son from bus stop

Officials are searching for a missing Pennsylvania mother who failed to pick up her son from a bus stop last week.

Jennifer Brown, 43, of Limerick Township, about 35 miles northwest of Philadelphia, was last seen at 2 p.m. on Jan. 3 by a “friend and business associate,” the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said.

Jennifer Brown (Montgomery County District Attorney's Office)

She was scheduled to pick up her son from the bus stop the following day on Jan. 4, but failed to show up.

Her car was found parked outside of her home with her car keys, wallet, purse and work cellphone inside, the district attorney’s office said.

Her personal cellphone has not been found and “has not been communicating” since the morning of Jan. 4.

“Law enforcement is very concerned about the welfare of this mother, Jennifer Brown,” District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.

Her family is offering a $10,000 reward for information that can assist law enforcement in locating her.

She is described as a white woman with brown hair, green eyes, 5 feet, 1 inch tall, and weighing 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Limerick Township Police at 610-495-7909 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com