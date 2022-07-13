New search underway in mysterious disappearance of UMass student who vanished in 2004

Authorities are conducing a ground search in New Hampshire on Wednesday in connection with a UMass-Amherst student who was reported missing in 2004.

A search linked to the mysterious disappearance of Maura Murray is underway in an area off Route 112 in the towns of Landaff and Easton, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes.

In a statement, Formella and Noyes said, “The search activity is not the result of new information in the case. Instead, it is part of an ongoing investigative process and will consist of a more extensive search surrounding areas that had been previously searched in a more limited fashion.”

Murray, who was 21 at the time of her disappearance, went missing after she left college on Feb. 9, 2004, according to investigators. Around 7:30 p.m. that evening, Murray’s car was involved in what appeared to be a single-car accident on Route 112 in the New Hampshire town of Haverhill.

Investigators say a person saw and spoke with a woman, believed to be Murray, at the scene of the crash. However, when the police arrived, she was not there.

Numerous searches of the area at and around the accident scene have been conducted by law enforcement authorities and private citizens over the years.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is assisting state police with this latest search.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Anyone with information about Murray is asked to call the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit at (603) 223-3648 or email them at Coldcaseunit@dos.nh.gov.

