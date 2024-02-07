Search underway near Century III Mall for man with multiple warrants

The Jefferson Hills Police Department is searching near the old Century III Mall for a wanted man.

Police on Facebook said officers are searching for Thomas Hanbury, 32, who has multiple outstanding warrants and ran from police earlier on Wednesday.

If you see Hanbury, call 911 immediately and provide dispatchers with his location.

Channel 11s Rich Pierce is at Century III Mall working to learn more from police. Stay with WPXI.com and Channel 11 News starting at 4 p.m. for the latest updates on this breaking story.





