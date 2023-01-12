Search underway in Oklahoma for missing 4-year-old girl Athena Brownfield

An intense search was underway in Oklahoma on Thursday for a 4-year-old girl who has not been seen since last week.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have been looking for Athena Brownfield since Tuesday, the same day a postal worker found her 5-year-old sister wandering alone near their home in Cyril.

“At that time we realized that there was another child missing,” Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Brook Arbeitman told reporters on Wednesday.

Authorities have spent the days since Athena’s disappearance combing through her family home as well as vacant residences and waterways in the area. The search efforts have been aided by infrared helicopters, boats and four-wheelers, in addition to dozens of officers and agents on the ground.

“We are still very actively looking for her using all of our tools,” Arbeitman said. “We are finding things that we hope might give us clues as to where she is, but we are still actively looking for her.”

When asked about Athena’s parents, Arbeitman said their primary focus is locating the missing child.

“Sorting out who’s responsible will come next but we need to find this little girl,” she said.

Authorities have asked anyone with doorbell cameras or footage of the area near the 200 block of West Nebraska to turn it over to authorities.

“The entire law enforcement community assisting with locating Athena appreciates local volunteers, restaurants, churches and all the tips that have been phoned in,” the OSBI said.