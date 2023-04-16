Search underway for person seen leaving fire at another house in Gouldsboro

Apr. 15—LEHIGH TWP. — Police are searching for a person seen leaving a fire today at a house on Main Street in the Gouldsboro section, authorities said.

The fire that damaged 573 Main St. at the corner of Lehigh Road is directly across Main Street from the former Gouldsboro Inn at 572 Main St. that was damaged by fire Friday and 300 feet away from an unoccupied home that burned Wednesday.

On Friday, Pennsylvania State Police said they believed the fires on Wednesday and Friday were set by an arsonist. Investigators released a photo Friday of a "person of interest" captured by a home video surveillance system at one of the fire scenes, state police said. The photo depicts a thin, bearded man in a hooded sweatshirt. He appears to have something hidden underneath his sweatshirt.

On Saturday, the fire at 573 Main St. was reported at 2:18 p.m. and a witness saw someone leaving the scene of that blaze, said Police Communications Operator Daniel Police of the Pennsylvania State Police in Honesdale.

Several police units and agencies were on scene trying to find the suspect, he said.

