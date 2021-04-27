New search underway in Picher for remains of Ashley Freeman, Lauria Bible

Apr. 27—PICHER, Okla. — A fresh search for the remains of Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible got underway at around 9 a.m. today in Picher.

Investigators have been digging at several spots on vacant lots at 629 and 627 S. Ottawa St. in Picher. Gary Stansill, an investigator for the Craig County district attorney's office, said crews will continue digging until they exhaust all possible locations, or until expected rain moves in.

David Pennington, one of three men believed to have been involved in the Dec. 30, 1999, slayings of Ashley Freeman's parents, Danny and Kathy Freeman, of Welch, Oklahoma, and the abduction of their daughter and the Bible girl, both 16, moved to 629 S. Ottawa St. in January 2000.

Investigators believe the girls were held and sexually abused at suspect Phil Welch's home on College Street in Picher for a couple of weeks before being killed and their bodies disposed of in some manner.

Ronald Dean Busick, 69, the lone suspect to be charged and convicted of involvement in the case, was sentenced last year to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to being an accessory to first-degree murder in the case. Both Welch and Pennington died years ago without ever being charged with involvement in the crime.

This is a developing story and will be updated.