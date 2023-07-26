Search underway for prisoner who escaped Colorado jail with 3 others

One of four people who escaped from a Colorado jail was on the loose Tuesday, after two of them were recaptured and a third was found dead, the Bent County Sheriff’s Office said.

Four people in all escaped from the Bent County Jail, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Authorities were still looking for Mark Fox 46, the office said. Two of them were recaptured earlier Tuesday.

Mark Fox (Bent County Sheriff's Office)

A third, Benjamin Valdez, 34, was found dead in Pueblo, Colorado, the Bent County Emergency Management Agency said. The sheriff's office said his death is considered a possible drug overdose.

The inmates pushed through a drywall ceiling to escape, and used bundles of clothing on their beds to make it seem like they were in the cell for the count, Bent County Sheriff Jake Six told NBC affiliate KOAA of Pueblo.

The exact time of the escape is unknown but it's believed to have occurred late Sunday or early Monday, Six said at a news conference, according to video shared by a reporter from KRDO.

The other two inmates who escaped were recaptured when they called for an ambulance for an overdose Tuesday. Valdez died of a suspected overdose Monday, Six said, according to the video.

Fox was described as a white man, bald, 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 210 pounds.

Online court records did not appear to be online Tuesday night showing why Fox was held in jail.

Bent County is in the southeastern part of Colorado.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com