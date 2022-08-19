Search underway for new Pueblo D60 Board of Education director

Pueblo School District 60 has started its search for a board of education director following the resignation of Matthew Cranswick.

Cranswick was elected in November 2021 to serve as one of five directors on the Pueblo D60 board. After accepting a job out of state, he submitted a letter of resignation that became effective on July 31, according to a statement read by Pueblo D60 Board of Education President Margaret Wright at an Aug. 11 meeting.

Previous interviews to appoint board members were conducted privately by a committee of two board directors and the district superintendent, but the district has opted to conduct the screening process differently this year.

Eligible applicants will be interviewed by all four sitting board directors during a public meeting and candidates for the vacant director position will be interviewed by the board of education at a date “on or before” Oct. 10, according to the Pueblo D60 website.

"I am more comfortable with (having) the entire board (review applicants) ... It feels like full transparency to me," board director Kathy DeNiro said during the Aug. 11 meeting.

While resignations of board of education directors are uncommon, Cranswick's is the second in the past six years. In March 2017, board Vice President Patricia Milner announced her resignation. Like Cranswick, Milner had accepted an out-of-state job.

Applications to fill Cranswick’s position opened Aug. 17. Individuals who have lived in Pueblo D60 boundaries for at least a year may submit an application and resume before Aug. 31 at noon, according to the Pueblo D60 website. Individuals who have been convicted of a sexual offense against a child are ineligible to apply. Members of the Pueblo D60 Board of Education are volunteers.

Following the Aug. 31 deadline for applications, the district will provide community members with the opportunity to review each application and provide input. Applications will be posted to the Pueblo D60 website, Pueblo D60 Director of Communications Dalton Sprouse said.

Story continues

Once the vacancy is filled, the newly appointed director will serve on the board until at least the November 2023 election cycle, when their term expires. Applications and resumes to fill the vacancy may be submitted by visiting the Pueblo D60 Administrative Services Center, 315 W. 11th St., or by emailing Secretary of the Board Geri Patrone at board.secretary@pueblod60.org.

The Pueblo D60 Board of Education will hold its next meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Administrative Services Center at 6 p.m.

Pueblo Chieftain reporter James Bartolo can be reached by email at JBartolo@gannett.com.

Pueblo D60 Administrative Services Center, 315 W. 11th St.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo D60 searching for new board of education director