New search underway for remains of missing Oklahoma girls

Oct. 8—PICHER, Okla. — A new dig is underway today for the remains of Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible.

According to a news release from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Craig County district attorney's office, the search is focused on finding a root cellar on property where David Pennington, one of two deceased suspects in the disappearance and presumed murder of the girls 22 years ago, once lived. Searchers excavated possible locations of the cellar on the property in April without turning up the girls' remains or even any vestiges of a root cellar.

Ronnie Dean Busick, 70, the lone suspect in the case who remains alive and was convicted in 2020 of being an accessory to the girls' murder, pointed investigators to the property.

