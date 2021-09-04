Search underway for Rowland man in wake of shooting death

Sep. 4—LUMBERTON — A Rowland man is being sought by Robeson County sheriff's detectives after a Lumberton man was shot to death Friday evening.

Detectives are looking for 28-year-old Demarreon McDaniel, according to the Sheriff's Office. He is wanted for first-degree murder and larceny of a motor vehicle.

"McDaniel is considered armed and dangerous," a RCSO release reads in part.

Deputies responded about 8:16 p.m. Friday to a 911 call regarding a person shot at 35 Troy Drive in Lumberton, according to the Sheriff's Office. Upon arrival, deputies and EMS personnel found Tracy Worriax, 64, dead inside the home.

McDaniel fled the scene in a 2013 Chevrolet Impala, according to the RCSO. The vehicle has since been located by Dillon County (S.C.) Sheriff's Office deputies.

Robeson County Sheriff's Office investigators are asking anyone with information pertaining to the investigation or who knows the whereabouts of McDaniel to call the Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3170, dial 911 or email [email protected]

