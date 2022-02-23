Search underway for sex offender wanted for shooting Florida deputy

A manhunt was underway in Florida on Wednesday for a registered sex offender accused of gunning down a deputy.

Gregory Miedema was identified as the suspected shooter in a tweet by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Authorities said he was last seen traveling on US Route 19 near the city of Perry in a gold 2000 Chrysler Sebring with the license place YZ8TKU.

He was also last seen wearing a dark colored tank top.

The shooting late Tuesday night triggered a “Blue Alert” around 11:30 p.m. The emergency notification is typically used when officers are either hurt or killed in the line of duty.

The deputy involved, who has not yet been identified, was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Miedema is a registered sex offender in the state of Florida. He was sentenced in 2011 to six and a half years behind bars after he was convicted of lewd or lascivious battery, intercourse with a victim 12 to 15 years old and possession of child pornography, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. He was also ordered to serve two months of probation.

Authorities have warned the public against approaching Miedema should they see him.