Search underway for suspect in fatal Puyallup shooting

A person was shot and killed in Puyallup Wednesday evening, according to Puyallup police.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of East Stewart Avenue.

“A police K9 has been deployed, and citizens are advised to avoid the area,” Puyallup police said in a tweet.

“We are actively looking for the suspect, who fled the area on foot,” the department said in a later tweet.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot 8-inch male wearing black pants, a black jacket and possibly a mask.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.