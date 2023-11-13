HOLLAND — Police have identified a suspect in last week's homicide in Holland.

According to the Holland Department of Public Safety, the suspect is Ramses Avimael Velasco Sanabria. He is believed to reside in West Olive, but his current location is unknown.

Police have issued a warrant for Sanabria’s arrest. Detectives are seeking assistance from the public in locating him. A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Police say not to approach the suspect as he is "considered armed and dangerous," but rather to call 911.

Officers responded after 8 p.m. to shots fired in the parking lot of Moran Park Church on Monday, Nov. 6. Investigators said two vehicles pulled into the parking lot of the church and parked next to each other. Shortly after they arrived, shots were fired.

Cassandra Casares, 33, of Holland, was killed in the shooting. According to HDPS, a 34-year-old Holland man was hospitalized in stable condition. The suspect vehicle fled the scene.

Anyone with information should contact HDPS at 616-355-1150 or email investigators at policetips@cityofholland.com. Those wishing to remain anonymous should contact Silent Observer by calling 1-887-4536 or by texting OCMTIP and your message to 274637.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Search underway for suspect in Holland homicide