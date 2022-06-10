Search underway for suspect in killing of Tuscaloosa police officer and unnamed woman

Staff and Wire Report
·2 min read

MERIDIAN — A police officer has died along with one other person after an officer-involved shooting Thursday in an eastern Mississippi city, authorities said, adding a suspect was being sought.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, the police officer was Kennis Croom, who was raised in Tuscaloosa.

TPD issued a statement on Facebook:

"We are devastated by the line-of-duty death of Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom, who grew up in Tuscaloosa. Our thoughts are with the Croom family and the men and women of the Meridian Police Department tonight, and in the upcoming days, weeks and months as they struggle to heal from this tragedy.

"Officer Croom served his community with bravery and selflessness. His sacrifice will not be forgotten."

JPD: Arrests made in connection to shooting death of 12-year-old boy, wounding of 16-year-old

Previously: Motion filed to dismiss charges in toddler Jurayah Smith's death in Mississippi

The Tuscaloosa County Emergency Management Agency also posted about Croom on Twitter:

"With deep sadness, we mourn the line of duty death of Officer Kennis Croom, of the Meridian MS Police Department, brother of TCEMA Deputy Director Tamara Croom. The Croom Family asks that donations be made in Kennis’ honor to the Croom Family Foundation https://thecroomfoundation.com/donate."

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that it is investigating the shooting and also seeking the public’s help in locating a 31-year-old suspect who could be armed and dangerous.

Authorities did not disclose specifics other than to say they were investigating an officer-involved shooting. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation statement said only that the officer and a “deceased female” were both found at the scene on a Meridian avenue.

Meridian, a city of more than 40,000, is about 95 miles west of Tuscaloosa.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi police officer and unidentified woman killed. Search underway

