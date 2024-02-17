Search underway for suspect in San Bernardino County murder

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help after a 52-year-old man was found shot to death.

Authorities received a call about shots fired on Thursday evening around 11:34 p.m. in the 4700 block of Avenue La Manana in Joshua Tree. When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim has been identified as Richard Andrade, a Morongo Valley resident. During the investigation, SBSD officials determined that Andrade was shot outside a residence in the area.

Authorities say the suspect is unknown and remains at large.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904 or contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or at wetip.com.

