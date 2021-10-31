Search underway for suspect who shot at Hillsborough deputy sheriff

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who shot at a deputy early Sunday morning.

According to the news release, the suspect was in a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee, when the person opened fire during a traffic stop near 43rd Street and Skipper Road just before 5 a.m.

The suspect fired at least eight gunshots, striking the patrol vehicle multiple times. The deputy involved, Geovanny Rodriguez, was uninjured and returned gunfire as the suspect fled, the news release said.

The vehicle in question is believed to have been stolen Oct. 27 and was recovered by deputies shortly after the incident, according to the release. The sheriff’s office said they do not have a description of the suspect at this time, but they are considered armed and dangerous.

“We are just thankful our deputy is safe today,” Chief Deputy Donna Luczynski said. “This type of violence towards our deputies will not be tolerated in our community. We are asking anyone with any information to please come forward.”

Although there is not an immediate threat to the public at this time, anyone with information surrounding the stolen vehicle or the deputy-involved shooting is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813)247-8200.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.