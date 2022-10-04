Suspect arrested in stabbing near Bellevue school

Police in Bellevue have arrested a man in a Tuesday morning stabbing near a middle school.

The stabbing happened at 7:52 a.m. near 148th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 24th Street.

There was heavy police presence in the area as police searched for the suspect.

Highland Middle School was placed in lockout as a precaution, according to police. It has since been lifted.

At 9:19 a.m., Bellevue police tweeted that the man was in custody.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP