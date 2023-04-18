Search underway for suspects involved in drive-by shootings, injuring a 10-month-old boy

The search is underway for the people involved in two shootings, including one that injured a baby boy.

On Sunday, a mother and her 10-month-old son were sitting outside in the 2600 block of Fairlane Drive when she says juveniles shot up her home and her son was grazed on the ear by one of the bullets.

According to Atlanta police, the shooting started around 7 p.m.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was live in southeast Atlanta during Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. where she spoke with the mother.

The mother said she was sitting near her front door when a white car pulled up and a number of young people jumped out of a car and started shooting.

The mother said she and her 10 children ducked for cover when bullets crashed through the Fairlane home. Earlier, the mother got her children, packed up their belongings, and moved out of the home.

Just a few blocks away on Bicknell Street, another drive-by shooting happened.

The people who live there told Channel 2 Action News there were two children present at the time of the drive-by.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

The woman at the Bicknell Street home said a white car sped away after the shooting. She said investigators believe the shooters targeted her son.

As for the Fairlane Drive case, the mother said she has no idea who would want to hurt her family.

APD has not said whether the two shootings were connected.

Police are still searching for the shooter in both cases.

