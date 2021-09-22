Search underway for teen who hasn’t been seen in a week, Lexington police say
A search was underway for a missing teenager who has not been seen in a week, the Lexington Police Department said.
Devon White has not been seen since leaving a foster home on the morning of Sept. 15, police said.
The 15-year-old was called a runaway and was publicly reported missing by police on Sept. 21.
There was no word if White was alone when he was last seen, or if he left in a vehicle or on foot.
Information on why White ran away from the foster home was not available.
Police described White as a 5-foot-2, 135-pound male who was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black jeans, a red hat, and black Nike Air Force 1 shoes.
Anyone who has seen White, or has information about him, is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-951-4642 or email kheath@lexsc.com. Tips can also be shared with CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or online.
