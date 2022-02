The AV Club

Never let it be said that Netflix isn’t willing to double, and then triple, and then many-multiples-uple down on its sometimes disappointing convictions. To wit: The streaming service reiterated its commitment to being in the Dave Chappelle business earlier today, when it announced a new series of stand-up specials all produced by the comedian, who’s come under heavy criticism in recent years for transphobic material in his own work.