Search for wanted abductor turns into high-speed police chase on turnpike, police say

A high-speed chase on Florida’s Turnpike that ended Friday afternoon may be connected to an abductor and carjacker, police say.

Around 6:20 a.m., Fort Lauderdale police were notified of an armed carjacking and kidnapping in downtown Fort Lauderdale, near the 300 block of Southwest First Avenue.

A man was sitting in his car when someone with a gun entered from the passenger side. The carjacker demanded that the man drive him around, Fort Lauderdale police said.

Over the course of two hours, the suspect was in the car beating the man before he eventually let him out and drove off with the vehicle.

Sometime after, Fort Lauderdale police began a hot pursuit of the victim’s car.

WSVN Channel 7 reported the chase began on Sunrise Boulevard, passing State Road 7. Officers followed the car as it headed north on Florida’s Turnpike toward Palm Beach County.

The driver hit speeds of 100 mph.

The Florida Highway Patrol, Broward Sheriff’s Office and Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office helped in the high-speed chase, police said. The car was eventually stopped in northern Palm Beach County, and the driver was arrested.

Police are investigating whether the driver is the same person wanted in the morning carjacking. Detectives are also looking into a similar case of carjacking that occurred on Saturday.

In that incident, an unknown and still wanted armed man stole a car with a woman still inside. He took her for a ride before he dropped her and the car off before running away.

Detectives don’t know if the same man committed the Saturday and Friday carjacking as well as the pursuit, but are looking into it.