Search for wanted man after he shot two people, SC sheriff says

A search is underway for a man after two people were shot outside of a Midlands home, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Jaquincy Kendell Rodriguez, 22, is facing two attempted murder charges from a shooting that happened June 21, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Despite receiving several tips in the days since the shooting, but none have led to the arrest of Rodriguez and the manhunt is ongoing, Sheriff Thomas Summers told The State Monday.

The shooting happened in Cameron, South Carolina, according to the release.

Rodriguez and two other men were arguing when the 22-year-old said he was going to shoot the others, the sheriff’s office said.

“He went into a home and came out firing,” Summers said.

The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries after each was shot in the upper body by a handgun at close range, the sheriff’s office said.

Summers said he believes both victims have been released from an area hospital. Further information on their conditions was not available.

“This is so senseless, to try to take a life over a simple disagreement” Summers said.

Deputies responded to the scene and were told that Rodriguez was still armed and had gone back inside the home, according to the release. Deputies set up a perimeter and called the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, seeking help from SLED’s SWAT team.

At around 1:30 a.m., it was determined that Rodriguez was no longer inside the home, and the search for him was launched, the sheriff’s office said.

“That set off a new set of worries, we have two people who were close to this individual who he was willing to shoot and try to kill,” said Summer, who added the three men might be related. “He is still armed and we need him off the street before someone else gets hurt by his hand.”

While the search continues, the community is not in danger, Summers said. He called the shooting an isolated incident that stemmed from the argument. Information about why the men were arguing was not available.

Anyone with information about the shooting or Rodriguez’s whereabouts are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-874-2741, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

“We’re still looking for him, but we’ll get him,” Summer said.