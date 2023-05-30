Search for wanted man after violent crimes in Richland County, deputies say

A search is underway for an “armed and dangerous” man wanted for his role in a violent home invasion, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

Lamonte Terrell Davis, 42, is wanted on multiple charges including three counts of kidnapping, three counts of armed robbery, in addition to single counts of first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and battery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

The charges stem from a March 31 home invasion and robbery in the 1900 block of Chaney Street, according to the release. That’s in Columbia, in the area between U.S. 1/Two Notch Road and S.C. 277.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Lamonte Terrell Davis, 42, is wanted on multiple charges.

Deputies identified Davis as one of three men who came into the home, held the residents at gunpoint and demanded money, the sheriff’s department said. The three men then assaulted one of the residents before stealing a gun and leaving, according to the release.

The sheriff’s department described Davis as a 6-foot, 250-pound man.

Davis is known to frequent hotels in the Columbia, West Columbia and Cayce area, according to the release. He’s also known to carry a gun, so he should be considered armed and dangerous, the sheriff’s department said.

Anyone with information about Davis, or his whereabouts, is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip. Anyone who sees Davis is asked to call 911.

