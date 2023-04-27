Search warrant affidavits into T. Denny Sanford have been unsealed. Here's what we know

Five search warrant affidavits unsealed Thursday reveal that billionaire banker T. Denny Sanford was believed to have obtained 36 images depicting child pornography in the summer of 2019.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip on July 9, 2019 about the images reported from an AOL account owned by Sanford, the documents show. The NCMEC then reported the tip to the South Dakota Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on Aug. 14, 2019. The South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation then started its investigation into Sanford relating to possession and distribution of child pornography.

The 83-page document dump, which shows what evidence law enforcement may have had to execute the search warrants, comes after a two-year legal battle between Sanford, the Argus Leader and ProPublica, an investigative news non-profit.

The South Dakota Supreme Court ruled on April 6 the affidavits, which explain why the search warrants were executed in 2019 and 2020, must be unsealed under the public's right to know and that a Minnehaha County judge had the right to redact personal information as he saw fit. The court's ruling is included in the document.

The Argus Leader had first learned about the investigation into Sanford, a nationally recognized philanthropist and billionaire who has pledged to 'die broke' and namesake of the Sanford Health system in Sioux Falls and the surrounding region, in 2019, but was under a gag order by a judge not to speak about the matter when the issue to get access to records first went to coourt. Sanford was only identified as the "Implicated Individual" in arguments and court hearings later on.

Sanford, the founder of First Premier Bank, is no longer being investigated for child pornography in South Dakota.

It's unclear why Sanford wasn't indicted, but the Argus Leader is actively asking that question. In January 2022, there were allegations he had been hacked.

The South Dakota Attorney General's office concluded an investigation in May 2022 into Sanford, determining that "there are no prosecutable offenses within the jurisdiction of the state of South Dakota," according to a notice by the office. It remains unclear, though, if similar investigations into Sanford in other jurisdictions remain open.

The AG's office released the following statement Thursday in regard to the question of why he wasn't indicted:

"In 2019, the Division of Criminal Investigation began investigating whether T. Denny Sanford had possessed child pornography. Search warrants were issued. That investigative file was then forwarded to the United States Attorney office in South Dakota, which forwarded it to the Department of Justice. The file was also forwarded to the authorities in Arizona and California. To date, none of those authorities have lodged charges against Sanford. In 2022, after Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was impeached and suspended, his administration issued a statement that it did not find probable cause for criminal charges in the state of South Dakota."

The office then re-directed the Argus Leader to the notice by Deputy Attorney General Brent Kempem, signed May 27, 2022, that states the investigation had been completed. No other information was provided.

The current AG was the initial attorney representing Sanford when this investigation started, but he was not AG at the time the investigation began or ended.

Here's what the new documents show.

What's in the first search warrant affdavit?

The first affidavit, executed in 2019, requests Oath Inc., which owns AOL, to turn over account information that was likely believed to be owned by Sanford.

The AOL account was suspected of containing 36 images depicting child porn and child erotica. Some of those images showed images of young girls between the ages of 8 and 15 years old, nude, facing a camera and with genitalia visible.

A Verizon phone number was also attached to the AOL account. The DCI agent conducting the investigation found that the account was registered to Premier BankCard LLC.

On Nov. 20, the DCI agent was told by an employee of Premier Bank that first, the number was not associated with anyone at the bank. The employee then said the number was used by Sanford.

The same day, the DCI agent received a call from Marty Jackley, Sanford's attorney at the time, that Sanford would be cooperating with law enforcement but all communication related to the case go through Jackley.

Jackley currently serves as the South Dakota Attorney General. He was elected in November 2022.

What did affidavit No. 2 reveal?

The second search warrant affidavit was executed to MidCo for the cable and internet company to turn over all documents, PDF and text files from a computer that was accessed on June 27, 2019 with an IP address registered to their company in Sioux Falls.

The affidavit was presented on "December 9th, 2020... in support of a search warrant for Oath Inc records and content of the email," redacted by the judge. "The search warrant was presented to the Honorable Judge James Power of the 2nd Circuit in Sioux Falls, SD who later signed the warrant."

Records were received "January 10, 2020... including emails from Oath Inc." from a redacted address. The December 9, 2020 date may be an error and refer to December 9, 2019.

Eight emails were collected from the search warrant with dates of May 28, 2019, May 29, 2019 and June 27, 2019. Two emails were sent from a Verizon Samsung Galaxy Smartphone.

Each email had an image of a young nude girl attached, according to the documents. There were three unique images that were repeated several times in the emails.

What else is contained in the documents?

The warrants note that a review of the emails from one of the relevant email accounts — though exactly which one is redacted from the documents — included “identifiers” such as a photograph of Sanford’s driver’s license, a hotel receipt for a 2019 stay in California, several photographs of a person believed to be Sanford, and a letter from the Dalai Lama thanking Sanford for his support of the University of California San Diego T. Denny Sanford Institute for Empathy and Compassion.

It's been two years. What else has happened?

After the conclusion of the case, according to state law and James Power, the Minnehaha County judge, the search warrant affidavits were supposed to be unsealed. However, intervention by Sanford's legal team kept the records sealed until now.

The five search warrants had been unsealed in 2021 after a ruling from the South Dakota Supreme Court found some material inside the documents were of a public nature.

Typically, search warrants and their affidavits are public record, according to state law.

This story is developing. Check back for more.

