Search warrant: Asheville High student accused of rape, sharing Snapchat visuals

ASHEVILLE - A recent search warrant obtained by the Citizen Times suggests an investigation is underway in an apparent rape case involving an Asheville High School student, although school and law enforcement officials did not offer any further information.

Asheville police filed the warrant for social media posts. As both the alleged perpetrator and victim are minors, their names are not given. The warrant lists the potential crimes of second-degree forcible rape and second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

“APD cannot comment on an investigation involving juveniles,” Asheville Police Department spokesperson Bill Davis said in an email Oct. 7.

According to the warrant, the two juveniles were having consensual sex when the alleged victim asked the alleged perpetrator to stop. The alleged perpetrator was “acting strangely and aggressively,” the alleged victim said, according to the search warrant. The alleged perpetrator recorded the rape and shared it with others via Snapchat, the alleged victim said. The warrant also says the alleged victim made reference to others claiming they had been assaulted and recorded by the same alleged perpetrator.

The warrant says that the alleged victim's parent sent multiple emails to school staff about a screenshot circulating of the video in question.

Asheville High School Principal Derek Edwards told the Citizen Times Oct. 7 he could not comment, and that any comment would have to come from Asheville City Schools’ central office.

It is unclear if the alleged perpetrator has been charged or faced any repercussions from Asheville High administrators. Criminal records of juveniles are not public in North Carolina.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, juveniles account for more than one-third (35.6%) of those known to law enforcement to have committed sex offenses against other minors, and the percentage of child-on-child sexual abuse is highest between ages 15 and 17.

“This is not an Asheville City Schools issue,” spokesperson Dillon Huffman said in an email when asked to comment on the search warrant and whether a Title IX investigation has been conducted.

Asked to elaborate, Huffman wrote that “Asheville High School is one of our schools, however, we have no information."

Title IX was established in 1972 to provide equal access to education for all genders and to protect children and those in post-secondary educational institutions from sexual harassment and sexual assault. A Title IX investigation is required when a sexual assault has been reported.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office previously conducted its own investigation into the incident, but it was closed after Detective Jamie Hannah could not contact a parent, APD's search warrant says.

Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Aaron Sarver denied part of that account.

“It would be improper for us to comment while another agency is conducting an investigation,” he said in an email. “Following a thorough investigation, Detective Hannah did make contact with the mom and closed the investigation.”

Need help?

If adults know or suspect a child has been sexually assaulted or physically abused state law requires them to report it to law enforcement. If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted and needs help or resources, contact:

Our Voice: (For ages 13 and older) 828-255-7576, www.ourvoicenc.org.

Mountain Child Advocacy Center: (For ages 17 and younger), 828-213-9824, https://mtncac.org.

RAINN: (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) 800-656-4673, www.rainn.org.

Ryan Oehrli is the breaking news and social justice reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times. Send tips to coehrli@citizentimes.com.

