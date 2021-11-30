Search warrant executed at Marilyn Manson’s West Hollywood home: source

In this article:

Marilyn Manson's home has been visited by authorities in West Hollywood.

A source confirmed to Fox News that deputies from the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department (LASD) visited the 52-year-old rocker's California home, serving a search warrant.

The exact reason for the warrant was unclear, but TMZ reported that officers raided the property in a search related to Manson's ongoing sexual assault investigations.

The outlet reported that the "Beautiful People" musician was not home at the time, leading authorities to force entry.

Police seized media storage units including hard drives from the property, according to TMZ. The hard drives will be reviewed before the case is submitted to the Los Angeles County District Attorney.

Fox News has reached out to the LASD and Manson's attorney for comment.

Manson has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women.

Earlier this year, a Jane Doe sued the musician for sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Several women, including ‘Game of Thrones’ actress Esme Bianco, have accused Manson of sexual assault. Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images

In her suit, the accuser alleged that the rocker, born Brian Warner, "raped" her and also subjected her to "further degrading acts of sexual exploitation, manipulation, and psychological abuse."

The lawsuit was dismissed over the statute of limitations.

Days before the Jane Doe suit was filed, Manson's former assistant Ashley Walters sued her former employer, alleging sexual assault, battery, and harassment.

"Game of Thrones" actress Esme Bianco has also sued the musician for sexual assault, trafficking and abuse.

Manson's ex-fiancée, actress Evan Rachel Wood, has also accused the rocker of abuse and grooming. Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Similarly, actress Evan Rachel Wood, who was previously engaged to the rocker, accused him of abuse and grooming.

Manson has denied all allegations.

