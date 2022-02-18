Search warrant finds 1/2 pound meth, more than 1 pound cocaine at Sartell man's home

SARTELL — A Sartell man is suspected of transporting and selling drugs after law enforcement found about 1/2 pound of meth and 1.39 pounds of cocaine at his home.

Eric Ward Elliott, 37, is charged with two counts of first-degree drug possession.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, a Stearns County deputy searched Elliott's home at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday after obtaining a warrant because he was suspected of involvement in transporting and selling drugs.

During the search, Elliott came home and was arrested. While there, law enforcement officers found about 1/2 pound (including packaging) of a substance that field-tested as methamphetamine and about 1.39 pounds of a substance that field-tested as cocaine. Officers also found marijuana, packaging, scales, a rifle and other drug-related items.

Elliott has an omnibus hearing scheduled for April 8.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Sartell man suspected of meth, cocaine possession